The Italian government will ask the parliament to extend the decree on the supply of weapons to Ukraine for 2023

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crocetto informed that the government will ask the parliament to adopt a new law on military and civilian supplies to Ukraine during 2023. In this way, he will be able to independently decide what and when to send to Ukraine, without asking permission from the parliament.

Reuters writes about it.

"The Department of Defense will soon propose to reinstate this measure, extending it to all of 2023," Crosetto noted.

He emphasized that Italy will continue to supply weapons, as before, "at the time and in the ways that we agree with our Atlantic allies and with Kyiv."