The Italian government will ask the parliament to extend the decree on the supply of weapons to Ukraine for 2023

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crocetto informed that the government will ask the parliament to adopt a new law on military and civilian supplies to Ukraine during 2023. In this way, he will be able to independently decide what and when to send to Ukraine, without asking permission from the parliament.
Reuters writes about it.
"The Department of Defense will soon propose to reinstate this measure, extending it to all of 2023," Crosetto noted.
He emphasized that Italy will continue to supply weapons, as before, "at the time and in the ways that we agree with our Atlantic allies and with Kyiv."
- At the end of October, the government of Ukraine submitted a request to Italy to receive SAMP-T air defense systems. The SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex is manufactured by the French-Italian company Eurosam. Its key components are the Aster 30 missile and the Arabel multifunctional radar. The target detection range is up to 80 km. The air defense system has a minimum reaction time and a high rate of fire (eight missiles can be launched in 10 seconds).