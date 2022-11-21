Losses of the Russian army in Ukraine reached 84 600 soldiers killed

On November 20, the Russian army lost another 390 soldiers killed. In total, during the 271 days of the Russian invasion, 84 600 occupiers were eliminated.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the occupiers in equipment:
- 2 892 tanks (+6 over the past day);
- 5 822 armored combat vehicles (+5);
- 1 870 artillery systems (+2);
- 393 MLRS;
- 209 air defense means;
- 278 aircraft;
- 261 helicopters;
- 1 537 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+2);
- 480 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 378 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 161 units of special equipment.