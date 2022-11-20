Ministry of Economy: 5 million people lost their jobs because of the war

At least 5 million people lost their jobs in Ukraine due to the war. Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna stated this on November 20.

"The hostilities continue where 10 million workers were employed. At least 5 million people lost their jobs. Hundreds of workers died in the fighting. As a result of hostilities, about 7 million people have already left the country. The level of unemployment has increased significantly," said Tetyana Berezhna.

Therefore, the governmentʼs attention is now on the development of the labor market and the return of citizens to their homes, as well as on the creation of new jobs. In particular, such programs include affordable business lending, relocation of enterprises from dangerous areas to relatively safe ones, and involvement of the unemployed in the "Recovery Army".