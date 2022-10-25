The unemployed are already being recruited into the “Recovery Army” of the country. They pay 6,700 hryvnias for this

In the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, a mechanism for attracting the unemployed to the "Recovery Army" of the country is already working. People participate in socially useful works and receive a salary of 6,700 hryvnias for this.

On October 25, Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko announced this.

Thus, in the Sumy region, such works have already been implemented in 18 communities out of 26, and almost 400 unemployed people are employed in them. There are 78 people in Chernihiv region.

"Due to the war, a fairly high level of unemployment is expected in the country — about 30% at the end of the year, and this is a serious challenge for the state. Therefore, the government has developed and proposed a mechanism by which the temporarily unemployed can be involved in performing socially useful work, which is needed in the regions. People who have lost their jobs for various reasons will be able to join the "Recovery Army" of the country, and the state will pay for their work at the level of the minimum wage, which will be 6,700 hryvnias from October, Yuliya Svyridenko said.

In particular, it can be:

setting up and strengthening block posts, felling trees for trenches;

harvesting firewood for the military and the population;

demolition of rubble and restoration of residential buildings and other premises damaged by the war;

strengthening of dams;

clearing highways from debris;

unloading of humanitarian aid;

arrangement of basements in high-rise buildings, schools for shelter;

repairs of work in premises of the social sphere;

providing assistance to migrants, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

All able-bodied people, in particular, registered unemployed and internally displaced people who do not have health restrictions, can participate in the work. At the same time, the unemployed will receive payment for work in an amount not lower than the minimum wage (6,700 UAH), which in most cases is higher than unemployment benefits. Fixed-term labor contracts will also be concluded with the participants of such works.