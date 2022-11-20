GUR: Russians are planning terrorist attacks in Belarus, in particular at the Ostrovets NPP

Russian special services have planned a series of terrorist attacks in Belarus. One of the main targets is the Belarusian nuclear power plant "Ostrovets".

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

We are talking about artificially provoked man-made disasters at critical infrastructure facilities. The location of the alleged "incidents" is the territory bordering the borders of the EU countries and Ukraine, in particular, the Grodno and Brest regions.

The Russians want to make NATO countries and Ukraine responsible for terrorist attacks. Currently, employees of the Belarusian KDB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and border guards have already been put on high alert.

According to the Russians, all this should accelerate the involvement of the Belarusian army in the war in Ukraine on the side of the occupiers. Also, these actions are designed to create the necessary public opinion for the Kremlin in Belarus.