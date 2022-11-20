General Staff: Russia lost 84,210 soldiers killed in the war with Ukraine

As of November 20, Russia lost approximately 84,210 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2,886 tanks;
- 5,817 combat armored vehicles;
- 1,868 artillery systems;
- 393 multiple rocket systems;
- 209 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 278 aircraft;
- 261 helicopters;
- 4,371 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 1,537 operational-tactical level drones;
- 161 units of special equipment;
- 480 cruise missiles.