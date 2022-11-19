In the Kherson region, the Russians shelled a place where humanitarian aid was given out. Five people were injured

In the urban-type village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, the Russians fired at a point of providing humanitarian aid during the distribution of bread. Five people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

He also reported that yesterday, November 18, a car hit a landmine on the road section between Beryslav and Zmiivka settlements. One person died, another was injured.