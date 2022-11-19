Britain will hand over 120 anti-aircraft guns to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Great Britain will hand over 120 anti-aircraft guns, radar stations and special winter equipment for the military to Ukraine.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Kyiv.

“Britain will continue to provide assistance until Ukraine achieves the peace and security it is counting on,” he said.

Sunak reminded that this year alone, Britain provided military aid to Ukraine for more than £3 billion.

“We will also provide new assistance, including 120 anti-aircraft guns and radar stations,” Sunak said.