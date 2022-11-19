A complete list of police traitors was found in Kherson

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine found in liberated Kherson a complete list of former Ukrainian law enforcement officers who served the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the SBI press service.

They indicated that the occupiers fled Kherson very quickly, so they did not have time to destroy the evidence of the treason. They left a journal of post acceptance and verification of service for the protection of the building of the Department of Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kherson region. Separately, complete lists with addresses, telephone numbers, titles, and callsigns of police collaborators were found.

The SBI named the callsigns of several collaborators — “Dukalis”, “Cobra”, “Joker”, “Killer”, “Kupets” (”Merchant”), “Mama” (”Mother”) and “Vano” (Georgian name). The latter is a former employee of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, who has already been notified in absentia of suspicion of treason.

An absentee notification of suspicion of treason to all involved parties is being prepared.