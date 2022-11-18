The first train from Kyiv left for liberated Kherson

The first train in a long time from the capital of Ukraine left for the recently liberated Kherson.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

“The first train left for Kherson! This is our victory train! There are 200 passengers in the carriages who bought tickets "to victory in the joint initiative of Ukrzaliznytsia and UNITED24,” the post reads.

Tymoshenko clarified that the train to Kherson will depart from Kyiv on even days, and return to the capital on odd ones.