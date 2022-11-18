Bloomberg: The G7 will announce a price limit for Russian oil on November 23

The G7 countries will announce a price limit for Russian oil on November 23.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The Biden administration is expected to privately announce the proposed price ahead of a meeting of European Union ambassadors scheduled for November 23. If the EU ambassadors support this proposal, the restrictions will be announced the same evening.

At the beginning of September, the USA announced that the G7 countries would set a price limit for Russian oil by December 5. Countries want to see it at the level of $40-60 per barrel, which will seriously affect Russian revenues. The US Treasury proposes to limit the price of Russian oil to $60 per barrel.