The government appointed former ambassador to Germany Melnyk as deputy minister of foreign affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the former ambassador to Germany, Andrii Melnyk, as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel.
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Andrii Yaroslavovych Melnyk as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," he said.
- On July 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed a number of ambassadors of Ukraine in various countries. In particular, the president fired Andrii Melnyk, the ambassador to Germany, who became very famous in that country thanks to merciless criticism of the local government for its stance on aid to Ukraine. The German publication BILD, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, reported that Melnyk would be appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
- On September 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on the appointment of a new ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. He will be diplomat Oleksiy Makeev.