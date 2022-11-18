The former President Ihor Dodon was released from house arrest in Moldova

The Supreme Judicial Chamber transferred former President of Moldova Ihor Dodon from house arrest to judicial control.

NewsMaker writes about it.

Dodon has been under house arrest since May 26, 2022. Then he was searched in the framework of the case of passive corruption, illegal enrichment, treason and financing of a political party by a criminal organization. He was sent under arrest for the "ball case", which got its name from the video in which Dodon receives a black package from oligarch Vlad Plahotniuk.

According to prosecutors, Dodon received from Plahotniuk from 600 thousand to a million dollars. The money was supposed to go to the expenses of the party.