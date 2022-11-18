The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration informed that the water supply in the city can be restored in the coming weeks

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim informed that work on restoring water supply in Mykolaiv continues. Water in the city may be restored in the coming weeks.

He reported on this on the air of the telethon.

"We have already repaired three out of four plots. We are advancing, but there are areas where there are mines and we are waiting for sappers," Kim explained.

He emphasized that the water supply in Mykolaiv will be restored after the de-occupied Kherson region receives electricity.

"But we are working, teams are engaged to work in parallel, not sequentially. I am sure that we will provide water — this is a matter of the coming weeks," Kim noted.