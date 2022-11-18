“GDP is falling, exports are decreasing”: the MFA of Ukraine denied Hungaryʼs statements about the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Hungary Peter Sijarto stated that Western sanctions against Russia are harming Europe and have caused a recession in it. At the same time, the MFA of Ukraine explained why sanctions against the Russian Federation are effective.

The spokesman of the Ukrainian MFA Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.

Sijarto said that the EU only wants to justify its own erroneous decisions with sanctions. Therefore, in his opinion, European politicians who advocate sanctions against the Russian Federation should resign on their own.

The MFA of Ukraine disagrees with this and gave examples of why sanctions work.

"Statements that European sanctions do not affect the Russian economy are untrue. No matter how Moscow or Budapest try to downplay the effectiveness of Brusselsʼ decisions, the sanctions work and limit Russiaʼs ability to finance the war against Ukraine," Nikolenko emphasized.

He reminded that due to sanctions, Russiaʼs GDP will drop by 5.5-9%, more than a thousand foreign companies have left the Russian market, inflation has risen to 22%, and oil exports from Russia to Europe will drop by 90%.