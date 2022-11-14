The EU imposed sanctions against 10 Russians and 1 organization

On November 14, the Council of the European Union imposed new sanctions against employees of Russiaʼs Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as Russian chemical weapons experts.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

Also on the list of restrictions was MHD Nazier Houranieh & Sons, which supplies the Syrian Research Center with materials used to manufacture chemical weapons delivery systems.

The EUʼs restrictive measures against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons currently apply to 25 people and three entities. Sanctioned persons are prohibited from entering the countries of the European Union, and their assets in the EU will be frozen.