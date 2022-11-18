17 people suspected of involvement in the Istanbul terrorist attack were arrested in Turkey

A court in Turkey arrested 17 people who are suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack in Istanbul. Six people died then.

The Associated Press writes about it.

At the trial, they were accused of encroachment on the unity of the state, intentional murders and attempted murders.

At the same time, the court released three more previously imprisoned suspects. He also ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were detained by the police in connection with the incident.

Also, the prosecutorʼs office interrogated the main suspect in this case for about 5 hours. They believe that it was the Syrian woman Ahlam Albashir who planted the explosives on one of the central streets.