17 people suspected of involvement in the Istanbul terrorist attack were arrested in Turkey

A court in Turkey arrested 17 people who are suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack in Istanbul. Six people died then.
The Associated Press writes about it.
At the trial, they were accused of encroachment on the unity of the state, intentional murders and attempted murders.
At the same time, the court released three more previously imprisoned suspects. He also ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were detained by the police in connection with the incident.
Also, the prosecutorʼs office interrogated the main suspect in this case for about 5 hours. They believe that it was the Syrian woman Ahlam Albashir who planted the explosives on one of the central streets.
- On the afternoon of November 13, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, an explosion occurred on one of the central streets near Taksim Square. According to the latest data, six people died, more than 80 were wounded. There are no Ukrainians among the victims of the explosion.
- On November 14, the countryʼs Minister of Internal Affairs, Suleiman Soylu, announced that the person who left the bomb on the street near Taksim Square had already been arrested.