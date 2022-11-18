The SBI identified more than 20 former “Berkut” fighters who are fighting on the side of Russia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has established that more than 20 former policemen of the disbanded Berkut special unit are now fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

The SBI investigators discovered that not only those involved in the criminal case regarding the crimes during the Euromaidan, but also 20 Berkuts were fighting against Ukraine, for whom there was a lack of evidence of involvement in the crimes of the Revolution of Dignity.

Checks of other employees of this special unit are currently ongoing. The SBI is working to report suspected collaborators to established individuals.

Several more employees of the former Berkut, who are also fighting against Ukraine, are already involved in a special pre-trial investigation. The SBI reported that it is at the final stage.