The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 9 in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia

Anna Kholodnova
Due to the Russian rocket hitting on the night of November 17, the bodies of two more victims were found in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Thus, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack increased to 9. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.