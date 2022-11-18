The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 9 in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia

Due to the Russian rocket hitting on the night of November 17, the bodies of two more victims were found in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Thus, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack increased to 9. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.
- Around three oʼclock in the morning on November 17, the enemy fired three S-300 missiles at Vilnyansk. One rocket hit a residential building where civilians were staying. The other two are in infrastructure facilities.