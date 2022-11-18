The General Staff: the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 350 invaders and 6 Russian cruise missiles over the past day

As of November 18, Russia lost approximately 83 460 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 879 tanks;

5 808 combat armored vehicles;

1 865 artillery systems;

393 rocket salvo systems;

209 means of anti-aircraft defense;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

4 366 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

16 warships/boats;

1 536 operational-tactical level drones;

161 units of special equipment;

480 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiivka directions.