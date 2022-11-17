The Bureau of Economic Security discovered a group of companies with Russian owners that underpaid 320 million hryvnias in taxes

The Bureau of Economic Security exposed a group of companies, some of which are owned by Russian citizens, that evaded paying taxes for 320 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the BES press service.

One of the companies involved in this tax evasion scheme belongs to a Russian group whose owners are members of the Russian State Duma from the NSDC sanction list. In total, BES employees exposed the heads of more than 10 companies in particularly large tax evasion in 2020-2022. They deliberately underpaid income tax.

The total amount of losses to the budget of Ukraine from the activities of the mentioned companies exceeds 210 million hryvnias. BES detectives seek to seize the bank accounts of these companies. Accounts containing approximately 200 million hryvnias have already been seized.