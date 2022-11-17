Banksy published a video of the creation of his works in Ukraine

British street artist Banksy published a video about creating works in Ukraine.

The artist told The Art Newspaper that he created seven works in Ukraine — all in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The first work is a gymnast balancing on the debris of a damaged building in Borodyanka. In another work, a small boy in a martial arts uniform flips a grown man who looks like Putin onto his back.

Other works depict two children, two children who appear to be swinging on a nearby anti-tank hedgehog, and a woman wearing hair curlers and a gas mask and carrying a fire extinguisher.