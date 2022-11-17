“Ukrzaliznytsia” changes the trains schedule to de-occupied Kupyansk

"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes the flight schedule between Kupyansk and Kharkiv.

From November 18, train No. 6605/6608 Kharkiv-Pasajyrskyi — Osynove will depart from Kharkiv at 07:21 a.m. and arrive at the Osynove stop at 11:43 a.m.

In the return direction, from Osynove the flight will depart at 01:01 p.m. and arrive in Kharkiv at 04:58 p.m.

People can also get to Osynove and Kupyansk by free buses of the local community:

Kupyansk-Vozlovyi — Zaoskillia (11:00 a.m. — 12:20 p.m.);

Osynove — Stadion (11:50 a.m. — 12:20 p.m.);

Kivsharivka — Zaoskillia (11:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.).

In addition to this train, a railway shuttle runs twice a day between Osynove and Zanka with the possibility of a convenient transfer to the Kharkiv-Levada station.