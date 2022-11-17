MDI: Belarus wants to produce components for projectiles. Its delegation will go to Iran for this

The Belarusian authorities want to produce components for 152 and 122 mm projectiles on the territory of the country, and to switch to a closed cycle of ammunition production in the future.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Also, the Lukashenko regime is finding out whether it will be able to assemble rockets of 122, 220 and 300 mm caliber from imported components.

In this regard, the Belarusian delegation plans to go to Iran on November 20-23.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Belarusians will discuss with the Iranians the entire production cycle — from the technology of steel smelting for the component parts of ammunition to the coloring of shells and containers used for their packaging.