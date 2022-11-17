The General Staff: Russia launched almost 150 missile strikes on Ukraine in 6 days

Since November 11, Russia has launched 148 missile strikes on Ukraine. 111 of them were on November 15.

The deputy chief of the main operational department of the General Staff, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov informed about this during a briefing on November 17.

In particular, on Thursday, November 17, Russia launched 16 cruise missiles and 5 drones over Ukraine (including at the gas production infrastructure ). In total, since November 11, it was possible to shoot down 102 air targets.

As for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military entered the front line on the right bank of the Dnipro River, liberating up to 5 580 square kilometers of territory and 198 settlements.