Iranian “Shahed” drone attacked an Israeli tanker near Oman

The U.S. Central Command said that the attack on the Pacific Zircon tanker near Oman on November 15 was hitted by an Iranian-made drone.

Reuters writes about it.

Earlier, an Israeli official accused Iran of striking the Pacific Zircon tanker, which is operated by the Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping company. It was reported there that the shipʼs hull was slightly damaged. There were no wounded people and no gas oil was spilled.

According to a White House official, the United States is confident that Iran probably carried out the strike using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The Iranian publication Nournews, linked to the countryʼs security agencies, blamed Israel for the attack.

The U.S. Central Command said on November 16 that it was an Iranian-made Shahed attack drone.

"This unmanned aerial vehicle attack on a civilian vessel in this critical sea strait once again demonstrates the destabilizing nature of Iranʼs malign activities in the region," Central Command emphasized in a statement.