Only one diplomat — the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry — met with the Russian Minister Lavrov at the G20 summit

During the G20 summit, the head of the Russian delegation, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov was ignored by almost all representatives of other states. He met with only one diplomat — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Bloomberg writes about it.

This was their tenth contact since the beginning of 2022.

During the meeting, Wang Yi noted that China "will continue to uphold a fair and objective position and play a constructive role" in promoting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Lavrov himself again spoke of "strategic cooperation" between Russia and China.