The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed another 400 Russian soldiers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 400 Russian occupiers over the past day. In total, the Russian Federation has lost 83 110 soldiers since the beginning of the war.
The data is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of November 17.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2 878 tanks (+7 over the past day);
- 5 804 armored fighting vehicles (+7);
- 1 860 artillery systems (no changes);
- 393 rocket salvo systems;
- 200 air defense systems;
- 278 aircraft;
- 261 helicopters;
- 1 531 drones (+6);
- 474 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 362 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+2);
- 160 units of special equipment.