Canada will allocate another $34 million military aid package to Ukraine

Canada has decided to provide another package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total amount will be $34 million.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Canada writes about it.
They emphasized that they are allocating the assistance requested by the Ukrainian authorities. In particular, $5 million will go to providing satellite images, $18 million to additional drone cameras, and $10 million to winter equipment.
“Cameras and satellite imagery are critical for surveillance, intelligence and data collection. The new assistance will supplement the already provided — satellite images worth $17.38 million dollars and 62 cameras for drones," the department notes.
Contracts have been signed with 11 Canadian companies to help the Ukrainian army with winter military uniforms and equipment — of which Ottawa has promised up to half a million units in total.
- In October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ottawa would issue government bonds to support Ukraine. The term of "Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds" will be five years. They will be offered to investors through Canadian banks. The money will be sent directly to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund.