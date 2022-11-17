Canada will allocate another $34 million military aid package to Ukraine

Canada has decided to provide another package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total amount will be $34 million.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Canada writes about it.

They emphasized that they are allocating the assistance requested by the Ukrainian authorities. In particular, $5 million will go to providing satellite images, $18 million to additional drone cameras, and $10 million to winter equipment.

“Cameras and satellite imagery are critical for surveillance, intelligence and data collection. The new assistance will supplement the already provided — satellite images worth $17.38 million dollars and 62 cameras for drones," the department notes.

Contracts have been signed with 11 Canadian companies to help the Ukrainian army with winter military uniforms and equipment — of which Ottawa has promised up to half a million units in total.