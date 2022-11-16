IAEA: The Khmelnytsky NPP was paralyzed for nine hours due to missile strikes

Yesterday, as a result of Russian missile strikes, the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (KHNPP) lost full access to the power grid.

This is stated in the message of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The connection of the KhNPP to the power grid was completely lost at 6:35 p.m. local time on November 15, after four operational power lines were lost for two and a half hours due to missile attacks on the countryʼs energy infrastructure," the IAEA said. During this period, two reactors of the station were shut down.

Only nine hours later — at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday — the station began receiving power again through two backup power lines. One of those lines was lost again about an hour later and wasnʼt restored until 11:25. Two reactor units remain in shutdown mode.

The Rivne NPP, which is also located in western Ukraine, yesterday afternoon lost connection to one of the 750 kV power transmission lines. As a result, the station reduced power, and one of its four units automatically shut down. On Wednesday at 04:00, the station increased the capacity of another power unit in order to continue supplying electricity to the Ukrainian grid.

“It was a very disturbing development. It shows the potential nuclear security risks faced by all nuclear facilities in Ukraine during this terrible war, not just the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. While remote power supply has been restored at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, yesterdayʼs power loss clearly demonstrates that the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine can suddenly deteriorate, increasing the risk of a nuclear accident,” said IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi.