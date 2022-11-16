So far, 63 bodies of tortured people have been found in the de-occupied Kherson region

63 bodies of people tortured by the Russian occupiers have already been found in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrskyi, told about this on the air of the telethon.

“The bodies of those who were tortured there are being exhumed. So far, 63 bodies have been discovered in the entire territory of the Kherson region, but we must understand that the search has only just begun. We understand that the months of stay of the Russian orcs did not pass by populated areas and peaceful citizens, and therefore many more places of torture and burials of victims of such crimes will be found,” said the minister.

They have already found 11 places where the Russians kept people, four of them have signs of torture. In total, 436 criminal proceedings were instituted on grounds of war crimes.