Zelensky: Ukraine has developed a “parallel network” of energy supply

Ukraine has developed a promising electricity supply system, but it will be able to implement it after the end of the active phase of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said about this at a press conference.

“Ukraine has developed an interesting electricity supply system. We understand what we will do when we can raise our heads,” the president said. According to him, it was possible to develop a “parallel network”, but currently the number one priority is to protect the existing infrastructure. “If we survive this winter, and we will survive it, we will definitely win this war,” the confident Ukrainian leader said.