Germany handed Ukraine more ammunition for MARS II systems and three tractors for tanks

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine. It included additional ammunition for the MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

In addition, the Germans handed over three M1070 Oshkosh tank tractors, 17 border vehicles and spare parts for a large-caliber M2 machine gun.

Ukraine also received 24 MG3 machine guns for armored repair and evacuation vehicles, 116 mobile heating systems, one loader and anti-drone equipment.