The General Staff: Russia lost 630 more soldiers killed over the past day

As of November 16, Russia lost approximately 82 710 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 871 tanks;

5 797 armored combat vehicles;

1 860 artillery systems;

393 rocket salvo systems;

209 means of anti-aircraft defense;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

4 360 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

16 warships/boats;

1 525 operational-tactical level drones;

160 units of special equipment;

474 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in Lyman, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.