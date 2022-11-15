General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Separate units of the occupiers are retreating from some settlements of the left-bank Kherson region

From two districts of the left-bank part of the Kherson region, Russian units are retreating to the occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In the Skadovsk and Genichesk districts, separate occupation units are leaving the settlements in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the summary states.

In addition, in the Kreminna area of Luhansk region, the Russian invaders have lost control of individual units. The personnel of these units plans to escape from their positions and retreat to the city.

In the Blagovishchenka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, after the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers lost up to 10 dead. Also, 5 units of military equipment, a warehouse of ammunition were destroyed, and 35 invaders were wounded. In Melitopol, the enemy lost more than 50 people wounded.