General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Separate units of the occupiers are retreating from some settlements of the left-bank Kherson region

From two districts of the left-bank part of the Kherson region, Russian units are retreating to the occupied Crimea.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
“In the Skadovsk and Genichesk districts, separate occupation units are leaving the settlements in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the summary states.
In addition, in the Kreminna area of Luhansk region, the Russian invaders have lost control of individual units. The personnel of these units plans to escape from their positions and retreat to the city.
In the Blagovishchenka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, after the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers lost up to 10 dead. Also, 5 units of military equipment, a warehouse of ammunition were destroyed, and 35 invaders were wounded. In Melitopol, the enemy lost more than 50 people wounded.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro River, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson, and also completely cut off the cityʼs electricity. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.