A number of trains are delayed due to missile strikes in Ukraine

At least four passenger trains are delayed due to Russiaʼs missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ).

Due to the lack of voltage in the contact network and a large-scale air alarm, the following flights are delayed:

for 30 minutes, train No. 42 Truskavets — Dnipro;

for 20 minutes, train No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia — Przemyśl;

for 30 minutes, train No. 88 Kovel — Zaporizhzhia;

for 30 minutes train No. 17 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod;

Train No. 711 Kramatorsk — Kyiv departed with a reserve locomotive with a delay of 40 minutes.

Other 23 flights operate according to the schedule. Passengers arriving at the station after curfew will be able to stay overnight at the stations free of charge.

Also, due to the lack of voltage, flights No. 715 Kyiv — Przemyśl, No. 750 Uzhhorod — Kyiv, non-stop trains Vienna — Kyiv, No. 772 Khmelnytskyi — Kyiv, No. 86 Lviv — Zaporizhzhia, No. 55 Kyiv — Rakhiv are delayed indefinitely.