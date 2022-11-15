One person died as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv

Rescuers found the body of one dead person in one of the houses hit by Russian rockets, in Pecherskyi district. Rescue and search operations are ongoing.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko.

On November 15, after 15:00, Russian rockets hit three high-rise buildings in the Pechersk district of the capital. Air defense forces shot down four missiles. A massive Russian missile attack on the regions of Ukraine continues.