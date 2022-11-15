The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 700 Russian invaders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 710 more Russian occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 82 080 soldiers.
The data is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of November 15.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2 861 tanks (+13 over the past day);
- 5 773 armored combat vehicles (+25);
- 1 850 artillery systems (+11);
- 393 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
- 208 air defense equipment (+2);
- 278 aircraft;
- 261 helicopters;
- 1 511 drones (+2);
- 399 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 351 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+35);
- 160 units of special equipment.