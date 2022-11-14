An abnormally warm winter is expected in Europe

Europe expects winter temperatures to average well above normal, potentially easing fuel markets during the heating season.

This is evidenced by the data of the report of the Climate Change Service of the European Union Copernicus, cited by Bloomberg.

Coastal areas along the Baltic, Mediterranean and North Seas are almost certain to see temperatures above historical averages, scientists said. Yes, there is a 50% to 60% chance that temperatures will be well above historical averages across much of Britain, central and southern Europe. Abnormally high temperatures may reduce demand for natural gas, which European countries are rushing to accumulate.

Also, there is a 40% to 50% probability of precipitation in most of France and Germany during the next three months being much lower than average. The lack of rain and snowfall could affect inland river transport and hydropower operators, as well as affect the ski season.

The data of the observatory combines the data of scientists from Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the USA. The EU program uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world for its monthly and seasonal forecasts and concluded that 2019 was the continentʼs hottest year on record.