Russia wants to start negotiations with Ukraine “without preconditions”. The Ukrainian MFA states that Russia is now “in the wrong position”

Russia has declared that it is ready for negotiations with Ukraine "without preconditions". Instead, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (MFA) emphasized that Russia is not in a right position to dictate terms.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Oleksandr Hrushko, RIA Novosti reports.

He denied that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine is an acceptable condition for Russia.

"Such conditions are unacceptable. Our president has repeatedly said that we are ready for negotiations. But these negotiations, of course, must take into account the situation on the ground," Hrushko noted.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko emphasized that Russia cannot now dictate the terms for negotiations.

"Russia is not in a right position to dictate its terms. Ukraineʼs peace formula remains unchanged: an immediate end to the war, the withdrawal of all Russian troops, the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, compensation for the damage caused, and the provision of effective guarantees of non-repetition of aggression. Under other conditions, it will be impossible to achieve sustainable peace," he explained.