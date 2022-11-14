The Ukrainian court sentenced the “DPR” tanker to 12 years in prison

A native of Donetsk, who fought against Ukraine as part of the illegal armed formation "DPR", was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

This is reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In June 2014, when Donetsk was occupied by Russia, this man voluntarily signed a so-called military contract and became a rifleman of the motorized rifle battalion of the 9th Marine Regiment of the “Peopleʼs Militia” of the “DPR”.

From August 2015 to April 2022, the convict served as a machine gunner in the illegal armed formations of the "DPR", namely in the financial and economic militia, "Somalia", "Chechen", "Pyatnashka" battalions.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the convict fought against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a gunner operator of the T-72B1 tank in Mariupol. In April 2022, Ukrainian defenders captured him in the Volnovakha district.

The "DPR" tanker received a sentence for committing treason, as well as participating in the activities of armed formations not provided for by law (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).