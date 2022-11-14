The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 510 more Russian occupiers

On November 13, the Russian army lost another 510 soldiers killed. In total, 81 370 occupiers were eliminated during the 264 days of the Russian invasion.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 848 tanks (+8 over the past day);

5 748 armored combat vehicles (+6);

1 839 artillery systems (+2);

393 MLRS;

206 air defense systems;

278 aircraft;

261 helicopters;

1 509 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+2);

399 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 316 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+21);

160 units of special equipment.