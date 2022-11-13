Funds are being collected in the Czech Republic for 15 Viktor anti-aircraft guns. They will help shoot down Iranian drones

In the Czech Republic, fundraising for 15 Viktor mobile anti-aircraft guns has begun. They will help the Ukrainian army shoot down Iranian drones.
" Military " writes about this.
Organizers of the fundraiser aim to raise $3.85 million for the production of such devices. So far, $80,000 has been collected there.
The Viktor is a Czech twin 14.5 mm anti-aircraft machine gun mounted on the chassis of a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck. The ammunition of the module is 300 equipped cartridges and 300 additional ones that can be taken with you.
The machine gun itself has both a day and a night sight. It can hit targets at a distance of up to two kilometers. The main task of such a self-made anti-aircraft installation is to combat slow air targets, such as Iranian Shahed-136 drones.
- In October, Czech activists of the project Dárek pro Putina ("Gift for Putin") collected €1.22 million for a modernized T-72 Avenger tank for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Activists bought not only a tank, but also ammunition for it and agreed to deliver it to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic was involved in this issue, the head of which has already thanked the activists.