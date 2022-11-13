Funds are being collected in the Czech Republic for 15 Viktor anti-aircraft guns. They will help shoot down Iranian drones

In the Czech Republic, fundraising for 15 Viktor mobile anti-aircraft guns has begun. They will help the Ukrainian army shoot down Iranian drones.

" Military " writes about this.

Organizers of the fundraiser aim to raise $3.85 million for the production of such devices. So far, $80,000 has been collected there.

The Viktor is a Czech twin 14.5 mm anti-aircraft machine gun mounted on the chassis of a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck. The ammunition of the module is 300 equipped cartridges and 300 additional ones that can be taken with you.

The machine gun itself has both a day and a night sight. It can hit targets at a distance of up to two kilometers. The main task of such a self-made anti-aircraft installation is to combat slow air targets, such as Iranian Shahed-136 drones.