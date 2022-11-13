General Staff: Russia lost 650 soldiers in Ukraine per day

As of November 13, Russia lost approximately 80,860 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2,840 tanks;
- 5,742 combat armored vehicles;
- 1,837 artillery systems;
- 393 multiple rocket systems;
- 206 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 278 aircraft;
- 261 helicopters;
- 4,295 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 1,507 operational-tactical level drones;
- 160 units of special equipment;
- 399 cruise missiles.