DTEK: Periods of blackouts in Kyiv may increase with the onset of cold weather

The blackout periods in Kyiv with the onset of cold weather may increase, if the capacity of grids remains at the current level.

This was stated by the executive director of DTEK Dmytro Saharuk, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"If those grid restrictions are in effect, conditionally for four hours three times a day, and the capacity of the grids to Kyiv will not be increased before the cold weather, it is possible that the time of limited power supply will be longer," he noted.

At the same time, Sakharuk emphasized that he is not ready to say how long the blackouts could be, but he noted that electricity consumption increases as the temperature drops.

"When the temperature drops, consumption will increase. Every 5-7 degree decrease in temperature is an average plus of 10% of consumption. The load will be higher and the capacity deficit will increase," he explained.

At the same time, Saharuk noted that it will be necessary to find ways to, on the one hand — not leave consumers without electricity, and on the other hand — to prevent accidents in the network due to overload.

He explained that the capacity of the networks is limited due to large-scale destruction of the energy system due to massive strikes by the Russian invaders during October, to which were added strikes on infrastructure objects on the night of November 11, in Kyiv and the region, as well as in a number of other regions.