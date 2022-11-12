The Russian occupiers took approximately 15 000 paintings from the museums of the Kherson region

Russian invaders plundered the cultural fund of the Kherson region. They took approximately 15 000 paintings to occupied Simferopol.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

The Kherson Art Museum named by Oleksiy Shovkunenko was the most affected. The museumʼs permanent exhibition includes works of icon painting from the 17th to the beginning of the 20th century, Ukrainian art from the second half of the 19th to the beginning of the 20th century, and works by contemporary artists.

In total, looted from the regionʼs museums fit into four trucks.

The center noted that the Russians stole not only cultural values, but also plumbing and household appliances.