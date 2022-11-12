Over 120 million hryvnias were donated to the naval drone collection on the first day of collection

Over 120 million hryvnias were donated to the naval drone collection on the first day, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted.

This will be enough to purchase 12 Ukrainian-made marine drones. The price of one drone is 10 million hryvnias. The fleet will consist of 100 naval drones.

Volunteer Ihor Lachenkov was the first to support the collection at UNITED24, who, together with Ukrainians, collected more than 29 million hryvnias.

The first drone was assembled in less than an hour on November 11. It will be called Kherson. The funds for the second drone were collected by the residents of Lithuania at the initiative of journalist Andryus Tapinas. Funds for the third drone were collected by Ukrainian IT companies Netpeak Group, Genesis, Amo, Universe, SocialTech. The names for these drones will be chosen by the donors themselves.