“United24” received funds for three of these drones on the first day of collecting for a fleet of marine drones

Within a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky launched the fundraising initiative for maritime drones, it was possible to collect three such devices.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The money enough for the first drone were collected in less than an hour through the UNITED24 platform. It will be called Kherson. The funds for the second drone were collected by the residents of Lithuania at the initiative of journalist Andryus Tapinas. Funds for the third drone were collected by Ukrainian IT companies Netpeak Group, Genesis, Amo, Universe, SocialTech. The names for these drones will be chosen by the donors themselves.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the formation of a special naval fleet. Ukraine needs 100 maritime drones. The cost of one is 10 million hryvnias.