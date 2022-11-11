Remains of civilian bodies were found in the liberated territory of the Kherson region

Law enforcement officers are already finding traces of war crimes committed by Russian troops in the liberated territory of the Kherson region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Remains of human bodies were found in a cellar in the village of Beryslav district. According to preliminary data, they belong to three local residents who died during the occupation. There are traces of skull fractures and other bodily injuries on the bodies.

The remains of the dead have been sent for examinations. Law enforcement officers are investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).