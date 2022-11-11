“Ukrenergo” applied emergency shutdowns in three more regions

Emergency emergency shutdowns of consumers were introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

“This is a forced step to balance the power system after the power infrastructure was again damaged by enemy fire during the night,” the company said.

Emergency shutdowns of consumers were additionally introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

Planned outages continue to operate in all other regions of Ukraine.

Temporary controlled consumption limits are necessary to reduce the load on networks and avoid technological accidents due to overload.